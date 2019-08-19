New Jersey to establish WIND Institute Council

The governor of New Jersey has signed an Executive Order to establish a council charged with developing and implementing a plan to create a regional hub for the state’s offshore wind industry.

Governor Phil Murphy plans to form a Council for the Wind Innovation and New Development (WIND) Institute as part of his commitment to make New Jersey a “national leader” in offshore wind.

New Jersey has set a target for 3,500MW of offshore wind energy generation by 2030.

The council will recommend the WIND Institute’s governance structure, identify sources of funding and gaps in existing resources and develop and recommend the organisation’s primary functions.

It will issue a final report to the governor with recommendations on creating the WIND institute within four months of the council’s creation.

Governor Murphy said: “From job creation to workforce development to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, the WIND Institute and the council tasked with the development make good on our commitment to building a New Jersey economy fit for the 21st century.

“Centralising the state’s resources under one rood allows us to leverage the considerable expertise at our disposal to enhance our position as a national leader in offshore wind development.”