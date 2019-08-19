US launches new demonstration centre for nuclear reactors

A new centre to enable the development of advanced nuclear energy technologies has been launched in Idaho, US.

The National Reactor Innovation Centre (NRIC) will provide the private sector technology developers with the necessary support to test and demonstrate their reactor concepts and assess their performance.

Companies can use these resources for commercial nuclear energy research, development, demonstration and deployment activities to support a “timely and cost effective path” to the licensing and commercialisation of new nuclear energy systems.

NRIC will be led by Idaho National Laboratory and builds upon the successes of the Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) initiative, which connects industry with the national labs to accelerate the development and commercialisation of advanced nuclear technologies.

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “NRIC will enable the demonstration and deployment of advanced reactors that will define the future of nuclear energy.

“By bringing industry together with our national labs and university partners, we can enhance our energy independence and position the US as a global leader in advanced nuclear innovation.”