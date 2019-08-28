Industry aims to reduce offshore wind market barriers

The second stage of a project aimed at addressing current barriers in the UK offshore wind market has been launched.

Backed by some of the world’s biggest energy companies, including Equinor, Shell and SSE Renewables, the Offshore Renewable Joint Industry Project (ORJIP) seeks to reduce consenting risk, project maturation time, cost and the environmental impact of existing and future offshore wind farms.

Other companies supporting the programme are EDF Renewables, EDP Renewables, E.ON, innogy, Marine Scotland, Red Rock Power Limited, The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland.

Over the next four years, ORJIP Offshore Wind Stage 2 will provide a framework to identify, develop, initiate and conduct research and development projects.

It will build on the existing evidence base in respect of the overall environmental impact of offshore wind projects.

The Carbon Trust said this will help better inform consenting authorities and offshore wind farm developers on the environmental risk that is associated with planned and existing offshore wind projects.

Jan Matthiesen, Director of Offshore Wind at the Carbon Trust added: “It is clear that offshore wind will continue to play a critical role in decarbonising energy and helping to meet net zero ambitions set out by the IPCC.

“As outlined in the recent sector deal, the UK has committed to quadruple the amount of installed capacity. Increased ambition will bring new challenges, which will need a collaborative effort to address.

“The Carbon Trust is extremely excited to launch ORJIP Offshore Wind Stage 2, with the backing of key players across the industry. Stage 1 created a solid foundation to build on and we look forward to working with the partners to advance a progressive programme of research to reduce the consenting risk associated with offshore wind development.”