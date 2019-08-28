Statkraft and BayWa team up for second subsidy-free solar plant in Spain

Norwegian energy giant Statkraft and Germany’s BayWa have teamed up to develop their second subsidy-free solar power plant in Spain.

They have renewed their partnership by signing a 12-year power purchase agreement for the Don Rodrigo 2 solar project.

Located on 162 hectares near Seville, in the south of Spain, the new 50MW plant will generate enough electricity to power around 30,000 Spanish households a year.

It follows the completion of the Don Rodrigo solar park, believed to be the first subsidy-free utility-scale solar plant in Europe.

Benedikt Ortmann, Global Director of Solar Projects at BayWa said: “With Don Rodrigo 2 we continue to forge ahead with subsidy-free solar in Europe. Soon, we will have delivered yet another proven grid-parity project, as we continue to execute on our existing pipeline in Spain.

“We’re very proud to be leading the way for grid-parity in Spain and Europe. But this is just beginning. We are proactively looking for other projects and developers to work with in Spain and Portugal and are excited about further opportunities for subsidy free projects in Europe – solar power has truly come of age.”