Government ‘must encourage decarbonisation, not pick and choose certain areas’

The government must encourage decarbonisation across all of society and not just “pick and choose” certain sectors or technologies.

That’s the suggestion from Adam Woodhall, Spokesperson for climate activist group Extinction Rebellion, who spoke as part of the panel at Energy Live Expo last week in Westminster.

He noted as businesses often aren’t able to see the wider consequences of their actions, the government must make it clear for the entire of society about what are acceptable and unacceptable behaviours, by setting parameters in terms of legislation and where it distributes funding.

He stressed although the government funds renewable energy and supports clean technologies “to a degree”, many departments are still supporting fossil fuel projects, citing the Treasury recently approving a new coal mine in Cumbria.

Mr Woodhall said: “What we’ve got to is be aware and honest about what we’re doing.

“What my point to the Minister would have been is yes, in some areas you’re enabling a rapid decarbonisation but what we need is a very rapid decarbonisation and rapid de-ecocide across many areas and unfortunately if you want to keep the nice society we’ve got at the moment, you can’t just pick and choose where it’s possible to do it.”