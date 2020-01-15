UK’s Logan Energy secures £1m for hydrogen joint venture with Chinese firm

Edinburgh-based Logan Energy has secured an investment of £1 million to build on its hydrogen technology capabilities and launch a joint venture in China.

The financial support from Kelvin Capital via its international collaboration with Henan Lanxing Power Equipment will enable the creation of a joint venture with the latter company.

Logan Energy designs, installs, commissions and maintains energy centres across the UK and Europe, with expertise in stationary fuel cell and combined heat and power (CHP) projects.

Together with its five subsidiaries, it has installed more than 1MW of fuel cells.

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy said: “We are absolutely delighted that Lanxing have invested in Logan Energy. This demonstrates our standing in the industry and specifically the need for competent integration specialists in the rapidly expanding global hydrogen market.

“We are currently expanding into new areas and markets and are excited to work with Lanxing to deliver innovative hydrogen technology solutions in China and further afield.”