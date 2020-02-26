Scotland’s ‘largest e-bike scheme’ rides out

A new electric bike station means Scots can now literally ride the high roads or low roads of their nation.

The facility in Bannockburn is one of four new hire points to open this month, as part of the £500,000 Forth Bike project.

Launched by charity Forth Environment Link last June, the e-bike initiative is said to be ‘the largest of its kind in Scotland’ and connects the three local authorities in the Forth Valley area.

During its first phase, 120 fully electric bikes will be made available across 12 key locations in Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.

Cllr Jim Thomson, Convener of Stirling Council’s Environment and Housing Committee said: “This transformative initiative is part of our ongoing investment in green charging travel infrastructure, which will deliver a range of health and environmental benefits for residents and visitors.”

An annual pass for Forth Bike costs £65/year for unlimited journeys or £2 for a single journey, offering low cost access to high tech e-bikes across the region from as little as 18p a day.