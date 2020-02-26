UK’s ‘biggest eco-friendly fleet of refuse vehicles’ to hit the streets of Liverpool

Liverpool is investing £3.4 million to introduce new compressed natural gas vehicles in a bid to reach a target of recycling more than 55% of waste across the city.

The fleet of 20 vehicles will replace the previous diesel vehicles and produce 80% fewer carbon emissions and 90% less nitrogen oxide.

According to government statistics, ‘the city has already achieved an 18% reduction in carbon emissions since 2012 and is on course to hit 35% by the end of 2020’.

The new vehicles, reportedly, cost 35% less in fuel, compared to diesel vehicles.

Joe Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool said: “The council inherited a tired and rundown fleet which was inefficient, unreliable and costly. Having a brand-new refuse fleet that is bigger, more efficient and safer gives our collection teams the right tools to ensure residents receive a more reliable service.”

The city will also see a more extensive use of electric taxis, LED street lighting and the creation of a new bus hub, all of which is estimated to take a combined 5,000 tonnes of CO2 out of the atmosphere annually.