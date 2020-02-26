Talking Energy: ‘The first step in decarbonisation is digitisation’

The first step in decarbonisation is digitising the energy system.

That’s according to Angus Flett, Chief Executive Officer of Smart DCC, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose about the smart meter rollout and its importance in driving down emissions across the economy.

He said making energy infrastructure smarter was essential in encouraging innovation and working towards net zero targets set for 2050.

Explaining delays and challenges the rollout has faced, Mr Flett noted: “When you digitise a whole nation, you’re going to have these problems.

He added: “As a society, the UK has rested on Victorian infrastructure for a long time and we are now facing one of the biggest challenges globally – if we do not get to net zero, – you know, this is one planet, we have no safety net so we’ve got to digitise and if you’re digitising old infrastructure that hasn’t been touched for a long time, you get problems.”