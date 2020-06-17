Nabrawind to develop commercial modular blade technology for wind turbine manufacturer

Spanish wind technology developer Nabrawind is set to develop its first commercial modular blade for an undisclosed wind turbine manufacturer.

The Nabrajoint technology allows the development of turbine blades in two or more parts separately to be assembled on site.

The company has entered an agreement to develop, manufacture and test the technology before its commercial launch.

Development is expected to finish by the fourth quarter of 2020 and commercial manufacturing is expected to begin by 2021.