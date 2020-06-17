Delays in offshore wind approvals ‘could see UK fall behind targets’

The UK could fall behind its emissions and offshore energy targets if delays to offshore wind projects continue.

This is according to analytics firm GlobalData, which warns delays in project approvals could hinder growth and stretch timelines to achieve energy goals.

Somik Das, Power Analyst at GlobalData, said: “Further delays in approvals could lead developers to doubt the UK’s commitment to the offshore wind sector. This could also make it difficult for the UK to achieve its emission target – ‘UK 2050 net zero target’.

“Large offshore wind projects are essential to generate clean power on a scale that would likely help the nation decarbonise the economy and make significant advancements in the path of net-zero emissions.”

GlobalData expects project delays could also prevent the UK from achieving the target of 40GW of offshore capacity by 2030.