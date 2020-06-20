Vestas to supply 65 wind turbines to a wind project in Texas, US

Turbine manufacturer Vestas has been contracted to supply 65 wind turbines to a new wind project in Texas, US.

It has received a 336MW order from the Taaleri SolarWind II fund and co-investors AIP and Akuo Energy for the Escalade wind project.

The order includes a 30-year management and service agreement, with delivery scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2021 and commissioning planned for the third quarter of the year.

The wind farm is expected to commence operation by the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Escalade project is estimated to generate 1,270GWh of clean energy annually, enough to power 115,000 households, as well as offsetting the equivalent of 604,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.