7Turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured its second Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contract in Vietnam.

Vestas will supply and install 12 turbines of 4.2MW capacity each for the 48MW Tra Vinh V1-3 project in Vietnam.

The order by REE Corporation, a Vietnamese publicly-listed company, includes electrical work and a 20-year management and service agreement.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021.