New partnership targets 138MW of onshore wind farms in India

A new partnership for the development, construction and operation of 138MW of onshore wind farms in India has been announced.

Climate Fund Managers (CFM), manager of the Climate Investor One (CI1) financing facility, has joined forces with AMPYR Energy to develop the projects in the state of Karnataka.

The first project to be built under the partnership is the 38MW Balenahalli development, in which CI1’s Construction Equity Fund has invested $32 million (£26m).

It is expected to deliver around 149GWh of clean electricity to power more than 145,000 people and avoid 130,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year.

Nathan Schmidt, Head of Asia at Climate Fund Managers said: “We are extremely pleased to partner with AMPYR Energy on our first wind project in Karnataka.

“The AMPYR Energy team have an impressive track record of delivering successful renewable energy projects that strongly align with CI1’s key objectives of displacing grid-connected coal-fired power while implementing and promoting superior ESG practices for the project and broader community.”