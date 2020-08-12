Scottish university to help boost Sri Lanka’s renewables workforce

Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) has been chosen to help Sri Lanka address the workforce shortages in the renewable energy sector and help meet its targets.

Researchers from the university will help the South Asian country upskill so it can deliver 80% of its energy from renewable sources under the three-year project.

They aim to build skills in the designing, commissioning and maintaining of renewable energy projects, with a specific focus on solar and wind power.

The £900,000 project is funded by Erasmus+, with GCU receiving £124,000.

GCU researchers will establish five training hubs across Sri Lanka for technicians, engineers and project managers, in collaboration with a host of partners from various countries.

Professor Mohamed Emad Farrag from GCU’s School of Computing, Engineering and Built Environment said: “Sri Lanka has a vast resource of renewables that is not used due to the lack of a trained workforce.

“We have the expertise here at GCU to train others so they can make their own countries better and healthy places within the world community. Projects such as this are what GCU’s research strategy is all about, tying in with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”