Rebel Energy hits the market with aim to become digital-focused supplier

The new challenger says it ‘intends to reinvent what it means to be an energy supplier’

Wednesday 12 August 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Rebel Energy hits the market with the aim of reinventing what it means to be an energy supplier.

The new digital-focused supplier says it will leverage Blue Prism’s Cloud capabilities to build a unique operational structure and use”an advanced suite of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities”.

It states it has a mission to create a positive impact on the communities it serves and promises to deliver excellent customer service while keeping costs low.

Dan Bates, Chief Executive Officer at Rebel Energy, said: “Rebel Energy is a company founded on strong moral foundations, that cares about society and the people within it. Our aim is to create sustainable profits by helping people and the environment. Incorporating a digital workforce from day one helps us to achieve our big goals.

“By employing digital workers to carry out the repetitive processes common to the energy industry we can create more fulfilling and engaging roles for our highly skilled ‘Rebels’, whilst also helping them to develop skills in AI and systems design, setting them up for the jobs of the future.”

