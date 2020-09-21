Prince Charles: ‘Climate crisis could dwarf the impact of coronavirus pandemic’

Prince Charles warned the climate crisis could ‘dwarf’ the impact of the coronavirus pandemic if there is no ‘immediate action’ and a ‘Marshall Plan’ is not implemented to protect nature, people and the planet.

Delivering an address at the opening ceremony of Climate Week, HRH the Prince of Wales said: “Without swift and immediate action at an unprecedented pace and scale we will miss the window of opportunity to reset for a green, blue recovery and more sustainable and inclusive future.”

He said the global pandemic is a wake-up call that ‘simply cannot be ignored’ and added: “That crisis has been with us far too many years. It is now becoming a rapidly comprehensive catastrophe that would dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this late stage, I can see no other way forward but call for a Marshall Plan for nature, people and planet. We can no longer go on like this as if there is no tomorrow.”

Climate Week is thought to be the only major international climate summit happening this year – run by international non-profit Climate Group, Climate Week aims to bring together global leaders and support the climate agenda despite the global pandemic.

Responding to HRH The Prince of Wales’ speech, Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group, said: “His Royal Highness’s address was incredibly moving. It is heartening to hear him and so many of our other speaker call for such large scale action.

“Invoking the Marshall Plan harks back to a very special moment in history when the US led by example on the biggest issue of the day. I hope that decision-makers in the US hear that call and take note.”