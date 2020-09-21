Home delivery of waste! Thai park sends rubbish in a box to tourists’ houses

A Thai park has announced it will deliver all the rubbish left by its visitors to their homes.

The authorities of Khao Yai National Park near Bangkok have decided to send the waste tourists left to their home addresses, in a bid to protect the environment and the national resources.

The decision follows incidents of visitors who after camping, discarded rubbish in their tents.

Thailand‘s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-Archa wrote on Facebook: “The garbage that tourists left in the park is now packed into the box. It’s ready to be returned to the owner. The garbage dumping in the park is a crime.”

The box will be delivered to tourists’ homes, contains plastic bottles, cans, chip bags with a note that says: “You forgot these things at Khao Yai National Park.”

Varawut Silpa-Archa added: “Because of the garbage you have left, you may kill the wild animals that come down for food. For this case, I will collect all your rubbish.”

Established in 1962, Khao Yai National Park is the third largest park in Thailand and is home to a variety of animals.