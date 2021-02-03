Energy consultancy Utility Alliance goes bust

The energy consultancy Utility Alliance is to go into administration.

The ceasation of operations is estimated to result in a loss of 310 jobs in Hartlepool, Sheffield and Newcastle.

According to reports, Utility Alliance’s Directors said the pandemic hite the company hard, which saw revenues plunge.

The company’s website has now been taken offline and the phone lines are out of service.

In February 2020, in an awards ceremony backed by the Sunday Times, the Teeside-based firm retained its place as one of the top 100 companies in the UK to work for.

The company closure is the latest addition to a number of other companies that decided to close permanently during the pandemic.

ELN has contacted Utility Alliance for a response.