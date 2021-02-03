Japan and ADB to promote clean energy in Southeast Asia

Japan’s Ministry and Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a memorandum of co-operation (MOC) to enhance their joint efforts to promote clean energy in Southeast Asia.

They will focus on the areas of renewable energy, energy conservation and efficiency as well as other technologies that will facilitate the transition to low carbon energy.

Under the MOC, ADB and METI will conduct consultations and advise on the development and implementation of the Cleaner Energy Future Initiative for ASEAN’s flagship projects.

They will also develop policy research and capacity building activities as well as share data analysis, knowledge and experiences in the energy sector.

Bambang Susantono, ADB Vice President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development said: “Southeast Asia has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, making it critical to ensure sustainable development in the region.

“Japan is a very important partner for ADB and through this MOC, we will further strengthen our co-operation and commitment to help accelerate the ongoing energy transition and drive climate action within the ASEAN region.”