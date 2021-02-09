Uniper to make green hydrogen at Dutch port

The German energy company Uniper has teamed up with the Port of Rotterdam to build a green hydrogen plant in Maasvlakte area, home of the largest port in Europe.

Partners aim to construct the project, which will have a capacity of up to 500MW, on an existing Uniper site by 2025.

The site has been selected for its ideal location – renewable electricity from offshore wind farms is expected to come ashore there and relevant facilities are already available to support hydrogen production.

Andreas Schierenbeck, Chief Executive Officer of Uniper, said: “Our location at Maasvlakte is the perfect place for large-scale production of green hydrogen. This is where everything comes together, large amounts of renewable energy, the required infrastructure, and industrial customers. A better place for green hydrogen production is hardly imaginable.”

Allard Castelein, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented: “The production of green hydrogen on the Uniper site fits in perfectly with the strategy of the Port Authority to make the industry more sustainable.

“Green hydrogen is a sustainable alternative for natural gas to realise high temperatures. Besides, it is an important sustainable feedstock for the chemical industry.”