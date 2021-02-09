Infrastructure

Uniper to make green hydrogen at Dutch port

The project will be built at an existing facility in the port of Rotterdam by 2025

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 9 February 2021
Image: Uniper Rotterdam

The German energy company Uniper has teamed up with the Port of Rotterdam to build a green hydrogen plant in Maasvlakte area, home of the largest port in Europe.

Partners aim to construct the project, which will have a capacity of up to 500MW, on an existing Uniper site by 2025.

The site has been selected for its ideal location – renewable electricity from offshore wind farms is expected to come ashore there and relevant facilities are already available to support hydrogen production.

Andreas Schierenbeck, Chief Executive Officer of Uniper, said: “Our location at Maasvlakte is the perfect place for large-scale production of green hydrogen. This is where everything comes together, large amounts of renewable energy, the required infrastructure, and industrial customers. A better place for green hydrogen production is hardly imaginable.”

Allard Castelein, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented: “The production of green hydrogen on the Uniper site fits in perfectly with the strategy of the Port Authority to make the industry more sustainable.

“Green hydrogen is a sustainable alternative for natural gas to realise high temperatures. Besides, it is an important sustainable feedstock for the chemical industry.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast