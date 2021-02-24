SSE Renewables and Acciona set up Iberian offshore wind alliance

SSE Renewables has teamed up with Spanish renewable energy developer Acciona for the formation of an Iberian joint venture.

They have signed an exclusivity agreement for the 50/50 joint venture to enter the emerging Spanish and Portuguese offshore wind markets, using their expertise throughout the development, construction and operation of offshore wind and wider renewables.

Jim Smith, Managing Director of SSE Renewables said: “I am delighted to be entering into this exclusivity agreement with Acciona. Partnering with a well-established Spanish renewable developer will enable SSE Renewables to bring its offshore wind expertise to help Spain and Portugal achieve their ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

“It also demonstrates our intent to build our strong wind energy pipeline beyond the UK and Ireland.”

The agreement between the two companies also includes scope to jointly explore other offshore wind markets beyond Spain and Portugal.

Rafael Mateo, CEO of Acciona Energy added: “After successfully developing a leading global position in onshore wind and photovoltaic technologies, a partnership with SSE Renewables will allow us to accelerate our entry into the offshore wind market, where we also see great potential.

“It is a natural step forward in our strategy of providing the best possible alternatives for clients looking for clean energy solutions.”