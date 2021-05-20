Facebook finds mutual friend RWE for solar project

RWE Renewables has partnered with Facebook and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to build a 150MW solar project in the state of Tennessee.

The social media giant will use 110MW of the solar energy to power its data centre operations in the state.

The plant is expected to begin operations at the end of 2023.

Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Facebook, commented: “This solar project, which is our third in Tennessee, will help us continue our commitment of 100% renewable energy for our global operations, while also bringing new investment and jobs to the local community.”