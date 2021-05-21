All the plugs lead to Oxford!

A massive electric vehicle (EV) charging facility will be launched in Oxford later this year.

The development follows a partnership of Pivot Power, which is part of EDF Renewables, with the Oxford City Council, the European EV charging firm Fastned, carmaker Tesla and the services provider Wenea.

Partners claim that it will be Europe’s most powerful EV charging facility as it will be directly connected to the high voltage grid, to provide the power needed to charge hundreds of EVs at the same time quickly.

The EV charging hub will have 38 fast and ultra-rapid charging points that will supply 100% renewable energy to vehicles.

Developed by Pivot Power, the facility is the first of 40 ‘superhubs’ that will be built across the UK and will combine energy storage and high-volume grid connection to quickly charge large numbers of EVs.

Matt Allen, Chief Executive Officer at Pivot Power, said: “Our goal is to help the UK accelerate net zero by delivering power where it is needed to support the EV and renewable energy revolution.”

Councillor Tom Hayes, Cabinet Member for Green Transport and Zero Carbon Oxford at Oxford City Council, added: “For Oxford to go zero carbon by 2040, we need to electrify a lot more of our transportation.”