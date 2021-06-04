Sun shines on ‘first’ floating solar power plant in Albania

The first unit of a floating solar power plant in Albania, claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, has started commercial operations.

The project at the Banja reservoir, developed by Statkraft in co-operation with Ocean Sun, is now generating renewable electricity and injecting power into the Albanian national electricity grid.

The first unit consists of 1,536 solar panels and has an installed capacity of 0.5MW, covering almost 4,000 square meters.

In addition, 160 equal panels have been placed on land for comparison and documentation of the cooling effect on the floating panels.

The implementation of the second phase is expected to be continue during the second half of 2021, whereby three additional floating units will be installed, with a total capacity of 1.5MW.

Rigela Gegprifti, Statkraft’s Country Head in Albania said: “Today’s achievement marks an important milestone for Statkraft in Albania and a further step in our mission to lead the shift to renewable energy through innovative solutions. After the start of commercial operations of our Banja and Moglice hydropower plants, we are looking into further optimising these renewable assets.

“The Banja Floating Solar Plant is a concrete example for further integration of different resources of renewable energy.”