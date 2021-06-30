Rolls-Royce invests in sustainable start-up Kowry Energy

Rolls-Royce has announced it is investing in Berlin-based start-up Kowry Energy, a provider of sustainable and decentralised energy systems.

The start-up supports the sustainable expansion of energy infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa by combining renewable energy sources such as solar and battery storage systems.

This helps minimise the use of fossil fuels and makes optimal use of the climatic conditions in Africa.

Kowry Energy Founder Ndiarka Mbodji said: “We believe that solving the climate challenge facing our planet will only succeed with the inclusion of the 600 million people of Sub-Saharan Africa who are living without energy today. This requires innovative business models that enable sustainable energy access with scale and speed.

“With a scale-based business model and Rolls-Royce Power Systems as our investor we are confident that Kowry Energy will achieve this.”

Rolls-Royce believes the African market for decentralised energy supply offers “great potential”.

Louise Öfverström, Rolls-Royce Power Systems CFO added: “The geographical conditions provide an opportunity to build a climate-friendly, local power supply for industrial and community customers that operates with minimum use of fossil fuels.

“As a young company, Kowry Energy can adapt to the realities of the fast-growing African energy market. Rolls-Royce as investor and industry partner provides Kowry Energy with strong positioning in the market. The start-up can rely on our support and know-how in implementing their projects.”