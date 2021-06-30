Government pours £3m into jet zero infrastructure

The government has today launched the first round of its £3 million ‘Zero Emission Flight Infrastructure’ competition.

The scheme aims to award businesses and universities with up to £50,000 each to develop research into charge points and hydrogen fuelling tanks that will support the mass uptake of electric and hydrogen-powered flights.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “As the first major economy to commit to net zero by 2050, we have gone further than any country in the world to slash our aviation emissions, providing leadership, funding and the framework needed to lead the charge.

“Now is the time for organisations and companies to take advantage of the opportunities we have provided to harness the economic and environmental benefits building back better and greener has to offer.”