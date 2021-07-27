Renowned environmentalist Dr Jane Goodall named COP26 Advocate

World-renowned environmentalist and expert in animal behaviour study Dr Jane Goodall has been announced as a COP26 Advocate, 100 days ahead of the crucial climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

She will help bring the world’s attention to the importance of tackling climate change and the summit in her new role, in addition to raising awareness about the importance of climate action globally.

Dr Goodall will also speak to leaders and groups around the world in the run up to COP26 on the vital relationship between nature and climate.

She is believed to have developed a breakthrough approach to species conservation that improves the lives of people, animals and the environment by highlighting how they are connected to each other.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Dr Jane Goodall as a COP26 Advocate.

“At the heart of Dr Goodall’s incredible career is showing why the protection of the natural environment and species matters to people and the planet.

“This focus on protecting communities and natural habitats is a key goal for COP26 and so I am delighted Dr Goodall will be working with us and sharing her expertise as we head into the crucial 100 days before Glasgow.”

📢 NEWS: Dr. Jane Goodall is a COP26 Advocate! Welcome to the #COP26 family 💚 With just 100 days to go until the summit, @JaneGoodallInst will work to promote COP26 and help raise awareness on the need for global #ClimateAction.#TogetherForOurPlanet 🌏 pic.twitter.com/vwvcWUVvJK — COP26 (@COP26) July 23, 2021

Dr Goodall is the founder of the Jane Goodhall Institute and is the UN Messenger of Peace and has worked extensively on climate action, human rights, conservation and animal welfare issues for decades, continuing to be a central voice in the work to advance environmental progress.

She added she is “honoured” to be given the COP26 Advocate title.

Dr Goodall said: “We have come to a turning point in our relationship with the natural world. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that we must change our ways.

“In my 87 years, I have seen the ice melting in Greenland and the glaciers vanishing on Mount Kilimanjaro and around the world. Forests are disappearing – deforestation means we are losing one of the lungs of the world.

“In 100 days, it is crucial that world leaders come together at COP26 to take urgent action to protect our planet.”