Eni boosts renewable portfolio in France and Spain

Eni has acquired the Dhamma Energy Group and its solar projects in France and Spain, as well as nine renewable energy projects from Azora Capital.

Dhamma’s portfolio consists of a pipeline of projects at various stages of completion for close to 3GW capacity in both countries. Its plants that are already operational in France account for 120MW of capacity.

The nine renewable energy projects in Spain acquired from Azora consists of four wind farms and five solar farms totalling more than 1GW capacity.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, said: “This transaction will help to boost our renewable power generation capacity in accordance with our growth strategy by continuing to expand in Spain and especially by launching our presence in the renewables sector in France, where Eni already has a solid presence and a significant customer base.

“For Eni, France and Spain are pivotal markets in which the company will increasingly enhance its value through the integration between retail and renewables”.