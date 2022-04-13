Green light for Little Crow Solar Park in Lincolnshire

A solar park with an intended design capacity of 50MW in Lincolnshire has been granted development consent by the UK Government.

The application for Little Crow Solar Park, which consists of ground-mounted solar arrays, electrical storage, grid connection infrastructure and other infrastructure, was submitted by INRG SOLAR in December 2020.

The solar project would generate enough electricity to power between 45,000 to 60,000 homes a year – more than half of the households in the North Lincolnshire area.

It is expected to save between 64,500 and 86,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The Planning Inspectorate made recommendations about the application to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in January 2022.

It is the 109th Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project and 68th energy application to have been examined by The Planning Inspectorate within the timescales laid down in the Planning Act 2008.

Sarah Richards, Chief Executive of the Planning Inspectorate said: “This Examination took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions and the Examining Authority worked hard to ensure that local people, the local authority and other Interested Parties were able to fully participate.

“The Examining Authority listened and gave full consideration to local views and the evidence gathered during the examination before making their recommendation.”