RWE launches virtual floating wind educational hub

A virtual hub to educate people about floating wind technology has been launched by RWE.

The online “classroom” provides in-depth videos and graphics of how floating wind farms ant the “complex” technology works and showcasing what happens behind the scenes.

The energy company believes floating wind technology presents an opportunity to harness the untapped potential of deep water coastal areas, such as those off the coast of Wales in the Celtic Sea and which are not accessible to conventional fixed bottom offshore wind farms.

The free-to-use educational hub was launched to mark Global Wind Day – an annual event led by the Global Wind Energy Council that aims to drive awareness of the possibilities of wind energy to support global net zero ambitions – and provide a “one-stop shop for digestible information” about the innovative technology.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Offshore Wind, RWE Renewables said: “Floating wind technology has the potential to reshape global energy focus and help countries pursue their goals towards net zero. We’re committed to playing a leading role in deploying this innovative technology, especially to unlock opportunities in countries with deeper coastal waters, such as in the Celtic Sea, or our demonstrator sites in Spain, the United States and Norway.

“We know that there are a number of questions that communities, stakeholders and media have around this technology. That is why we have invested in the launch of the one-stop-shop, floating wind virtual classroom. It will provide a go-to hub containing information on how floating wind turbines work and how they are built. Through a combination of FAQs, animations and graphics, we have sought to bring floating wind to life.”

RWE is currently participating in floating wind demonstration projects – TetraSpar, DemoSATH and Aqua Ventus.