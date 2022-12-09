Finance & Markets, Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2022 Winners: Most Trusted Consultancy – Large Customers

Total Energy Solutions won the TELCA – Most Trusted Consultancy – Large Customers

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 9 December 2022
Featured Video Play Icon
Image: TELCA

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) returned with a bang at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester recognising and rewarding the best energy consultants and brokers in the industry.

The star-studded ceremony saw Total Energy Solutions take home the Most Trusted Consultancy – Large Customers award sponsored by EDF.

Daniel Rodia, Director at Total Energy Solutions, said: “In the market, as it is at the moment, customers need someone they can trust.

“If they don’t have someone they can trust they don’t know what they are doing, so we give them that transparency and they can trust us.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast