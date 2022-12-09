TELCA 2022 Winners: Most Trusted Consultancy – Large Customers

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) returned with a bang at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester recognising and rewarding the best energy consultants and brokers in the industry.

The star-studded ceremony saw Total Energy Solutions take home the Most Trusted Consultancy – Large Customers award sponsored by EDF.

Daniel Rodia, Director at Total Energy Solutions, said: “In the market, as it is at the moment, customers need someone they can trust.

“If they don’t have someone they can trust they don’t know what they are doing, so we give them that transparency and they can trust us.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.