France vows to support baguettes amid energy crisis

The French Finance Minister has said energy suppliers must do more to protect bakeries from soaring energy prices

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 4 January 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Thousands of French bakeries are facing closure after being hit by rising energy costs.

It has been reported that nearly 80% of French boulangeries are on the brink of bankruptcy as a result of the energy price hikes.

French ministers are expected to hold meetings with the country’s energy firms to discuss potential measures that could support bakeries.

Officials note that the government has “the tools to make energy suppliers meet their commitments towards the state and the companies.”

Speaking during a press conference earlier today, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said: “If the French baguette is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is thanks to the know-how of our bakers.

“We are at their side to help them cope with soaring energy prices. We won’t let anyone down.”

Mr Le Maire also pointed out that energy companies were not doing enough to help the bakeries cope with soaring energy bills. 

