Sewage spills leave water firms in England in hot water

Water and sewage companies in England have apologised for sewage spills and have launched a significant transformation programme.

In an effort to address public concerns over pollution in rivers and seas, these companies have pledged to invest a staggering £10 billion over the course of this decade.

This investment exceeds triple the current funding levels and will facilitate the implementation of a new National Overflows Plan.

The plan aims to modernise sewers on a scale not seen since the Victorian era, making it the most ambitious programme worldwide in tackling sewage spills, according to Water UK.

As part of their commitment to transparency, these companies will introduce an Environmental hub next year.

For the first time, this hub will provide the general public with real-time information on overflows, as well as the quality of rivers and coastal waters.

In addition to the investment and transparency initiatives, water and sewage companies will also support up to 100 communities in creating new protected waters suitable for swimming and recreational activities.