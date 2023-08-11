EDF announces mega 7GW solar modules deal

EDF Renewables has signed an agreement with Canadian Solar for up to 7GW of solar modules made in the US.

Canadian Solar will provide the high efficiency N-type TOPCon solar modules between 2024 and 2030, which will be produced at its new factory in Mesquite, Texas.

The multi-year supply agreement follows Canadian Solar’s announcement to invest more than $250 million (£197m) in a solar photovoltaic module factory in Texas in July 2023.

Once fully operational, the factory would have an annual output of 5GW and create around 1,500 skilled jobs.

Tristan Grimbert, President and CEO of EDF Renewables North America said: “The module supply agreement demonstrates our commitment to domestic sourcing and represents a pivotal step for EDF Renewables, enabling us to achieve key milestone dates and execute a schedule for the construction of our robust solar pipeline. We are genuinely excited about our capacity to develop and build solar projects utilising ‘Made-in-USA’ solar modules aligning with IRA guidelines. This substantial commitment enhances our ability to minimise risks linked to trade uncertainties and supply chain fluctuations, ultimately propelling our projects towards successful realisation.

“Today we solidify our existing partnership, formed in 2019, and also demonstrate our confidence in Canadian Solar. It is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions to decarbonise the grid.”