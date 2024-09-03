Great British Energy to set up headquarters in Aberdeen?

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband visited Hutchinson Engineering to kick off the inaugural major collaboration between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate Image: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

The new UK Government-backed energy company, Great British Energy (GB Energy), will establish its headquarters in Aberdeen, according to the BBC Scotland.

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow had previously been reported to be the top choices to host the headquarters of the new publicly-owned company created by the UK Government.

According to reports, in addition to its main office in Aberdeen, there are plans for smaller satellite offices in other parts of Scotland, which could potentially include locations in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

However, the government stated that “no decision had been made” about the location of the company’s headquarters.

The UK Government plans to invest £8.3 billion in GB Energy, initially focusing on offshore wind projects.

Great British Energy will focus on five areas:

Leading and speeding up energy project development. Investing in projects alongside the private sector. Supporting local energy generation with authorities and communities. Building UK supply chains to enhance energy independence and create jobs. Exploring collaboration with Great British Nuclear.