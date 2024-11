We are thrilled to reveal the shortlisted nominees for the Consultancy of the Year – SME Customers award at TELCA 2024, sponsored by Ecotricity.

The nominees include Connect Consultancy t/a Auditel, Consultiv Utilities, Dr Cost, Experienced Energy Solutions, Indigo Swan and Utility Aid.

Each of these companies has shown outstanding commitment to their SME customers and we look forward to celebrating their contributions at the TELCA awards ceremony!