We are excited to announce the shortlisted nominees for the Consultancy of the Year – Large Customers award at TELCA 2024, sponsored by Shell Energy.

The nominees include Equity Energies, Experienced Energy Solutions, Indigo Swan, My Energy Consultants, USAVE Utility Contracts, Utility Aid and ZTP.

Each of these companies exemplifies dedication and excellence and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the TELCA awards ceremony!