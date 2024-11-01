SSE launches £10m Hydro Community Fund

SSE has introduced a £10 million hydro community benefit fund to support projects in areas hosting its hydro power infrastructure across Scotland.

A recent report by Biggar Economics indicated that capital investment in hydro over the past 80 years amounts to £7.5 billion, supporting over 10,000 jobs annually in Scotland, including 5,519 in the Highlands and Islands.

SSE Renewables has consulted with community councils to identify key priorities for the new fund, which include enhancing sustainable community transport, providing affordable housing, fostering small business growth, improving community assets and infrastructure, and promoting physical and mental well-being through arts, culture, sports, and recreation.

To manage the fund effectively, an independent decision-making panel has been established.

The panel includes nine local community representatives and a representative from SSE Renewables, chaired by Felix Spittal.

The Hydro Community Fund will hold two funding rounds each year, with the panel convening biannually to review applications.