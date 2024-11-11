“Let’s rise together”: UN climate chief’s urgent call at COP29

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell opened COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, with an urgent call for stronger global cooperation to confront the climate crisis.

Reflecting on the impacts of climate disasters, Mr Stiell described the resilience of individuals like Florence, an 85-year-old woman from his community in Carriacou, who recently lost her home due to climate change.

Her story, he said, is emblematic of millions worldwide facing similar struggles.

Mr Stiell stressed that the world must agree on an ambitious new climate finance goal, arguing that climate finance is essential for global stability and resilience, not merely aid.

Without support, vulnerable countries cannot cut emissions rapidly, placing every nation at risk of worsening impacts.

He highlighted the importance of finalising Article 6 on carbon markets, setting adaptation indicators to measure resilience, and reforming financial structures to aid countries facing disproportionate effects from climate change.

Simon Stiell urged leaders to show determination and ingenuity, calling COP29 a crucial opportunity to achieve real progress.

Concluding, he reminded attendees that “global cooperation is not down for the count” and encouraged all parties to “rise together” to meet this historic challenge.