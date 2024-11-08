Ofgem plans faster clean energy grid connections

Ofgem has unveiled new proposals to speed up grid connections for wind, solar, and storage projects, helping Britain reach its clean energy target by 2030.

This plan will prioritise projects that can go live within five years and contribute to a balanced, reliable energy mix across the country.

Under the new system, outdated processes will be reformed to clear a backlog of applications, allowing only viable projects to move forward.

Ofgem also proposes stricter rules, including penalties for operators who fail to meet improved service standards and deadlines.

Eleanor Warburton, Director for Energy System Design and Development at Ofgem, said:

“If we are to hit our 2030 target, it’s vital that we can get clean, secure and homegrown electricity flowing through the grid as quickly as possible.

“This is why we’re overhauling the application system to cut down on delays to the hundreds of approved projects that are ready to connect to the grid; this will in turn block hundreds of unviable, stalled and speculative schemes in the process.”