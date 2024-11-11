New fixed energy deal £120 cheaper than price cap

From 11th November, MoneySuperMarket customers can access a new fixed energy deal from E.ON.

The E.ON Next Fixed 12m v33 tariff, priced at £1,597, is the cheapest one-year fixed deal among major suppliers.

This deal is £120 cheaper than the current energy price cap of £1,717 and will be available for two weeks exclusively through MoneySuperMarket and MoneySavingExpert.

Energy experts suggest that fixing your rate now can help protect against future price hikes and provide more stability in managing energy costs.