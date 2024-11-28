Carbon crunch – steak and chips makes the most emissions!

If you want to be a emissions-conscious meat eater ditch the steak for a chicken casserole!

Cooking meals is about a third of a household emissions, so what you eat matters. A new study says if you can’t ditch the meat, you can still chose to cook with a smaller footprint.

Steak and chips is the worst for the planet with 10,273g of CO2e per meal, while a chicken casserole is the best at 532g. For those who love a snack Nachos are the most energy efficient treat using just 0.125 KWh of energy per portion.

The fun study from Confused.com compared a variety of common meals to work out their footprint in terms of resources to make/grow the ingredients and the energy needed to serve it.

One of their eco foodies said: “All foods have different greenhouse gas emissions, for example a kilo of beef emits 60 kilograms5 of CO2-equivalent emissions, while peas emit just 1 kilogram.

“Consider your food options. Try prioritising raw foods that do not need cooking and reducing your meat in-take. These can be great to help reduce your carbon footprint levels.”

So here’s the top three best and worst dishes to knock up … the decision is yours!