UK fossil fuel generation hits all time low

Fossil fuel electricity generation in the UK hit a record low in August 2024, averaging below 5 GW.

This milestone coincided with the closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, marking the UK’s complete phase-out of coal power, making it the first major economy to achieve this.

According to the latest Drax Electric Insights report, the UK leads G7 nations in decarbonisation, however challenges remain in eliminating natural gas, expanding grid infrastructure and addressing rising system balancing costs.

The report highlights the steep path ahead to meet the government’s goal of a net-zero power grid by 2030. This requires cutting gas generation from 25% to 5% in just six years—a pace comparable to the coal phase-out achieved in three years.

Gas, valued for its flexibility and contribution to energy security, poses a greater challenge to replace.

The transition will demand increased reliance on wind, solar, long-duration energy storage, and dispatchable thermal power. Upgrading transmission networks and boosting investment in flexible renewable technologies are essential.

Moreover, electricity demand is projected to grow 50% by 2035, increasing the cost and complexity of decarbonisation as the UK pushes towards 100% clean power.

The report underscores the need for bold government action and long-term planning to maintain the UK’s leadership in global energy transition.

Drax’s report, authored by Imperial College London researchers, emphasises that achieving these goals will require both technological innovation and decisive policymaking.