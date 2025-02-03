GB Energy boss vague on targets

The Chairman of Great British Energy, Juergen Maier, was unable to offer firm figures on when bills will come down, or how many jobs the £8bn Government owned company will create.

Speaking to Sky News, he was asked about the creation of 1000 jobs but was unable to say when this might happen, even suggesting it could take 20 years. As for the promise to cut household bills by £300, he again appeared vague.

He told Sky News: “It is not in the remit of GB Energy to work out exactly how that energy cost saving gets through to the consumer. Consumers were pledged that Great British Energy is going to help bring those energy prices down.. and we will.”

When pushed by the reporter he replied: “I know you’re asking me for a date when I can do that, GB Energy has only just been brought into creation.”

As for the jobs promise for Aberdeen and wider UK, again Mr Maier was reluctant to commit to government targets. He said an initial 200-300 jobs would be created in Aberdeen over the next five years, as for the larger overall 1000 job commitment he was unsure.

“In the very long term as we become a major energy champion, it may be many more than that. Energy companies grow over 10 or 20 years, we’re going to be around in 20 years as a British Energy champion.”

When asked if it would take 20 years to get those 1000 jobs, he concluded: “Absolutely” but he added thousands of jobs would be created in the supply chain.

GB Energy is a central pillar of Labour’s energy strategy and although not an energy company in itself, it will invest public money in new renewable projects while hoping to attract private investors.