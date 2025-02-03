No net zero unless we sort transport

The UK’s transport system is holding back progress on net zero, with current policies set to leave the country 97MtCO₂e over budget between 2028 and 2032, according to a Green Alliance review.

That’s equal to a year’s worth of emissions from every car, taxi, lorry and van on UK roads today.

The transport system is responsible for around a third of the UK’s climate-changing

emissions.

The Green Alliance report highlights urgent changes needed across all transport sectors to cut emissions by an additional 105MtCO₂e in the same period. From accelerating the switch to EVs to rethinking aviation growth, the message is clear: without bold action, net zero won’t happen.

Cars

The UK’s car fleet must go electric—but even if all new sales are EVs from 2035, millions of petrol and diesel vehicles will still be on the roads. High-mileage vehicles like taxis, delivery vans and company cars should be electrified faster. A clear end date for licensing petrol and diesel taxis would help drive change. Car clubs and shared transport hubs, backed by tax incentives and mobility credits, could also reduce congestion and emissions.

Aviation

Flying remains a major problem, with the government’s ‘Jet Zero’ plan predicting aviation will still emit 19MtCO₂e in 2050. That’s as much as all UK lorries today. True zero-emission flight is still a long way off, so in the meantime, demand must be controlled. Ending tax breaks on jet fuel and halting airport expansion until cleaner flight technology is ready would help curb emissions.

Freight

HGVs pump out 19MtCO₂e a year—a figure that hasn’t budged in 30 years. Rail freight cuts emissions by 76% per tonne compared to road transport, yet progress on shifting freight from roads to rails remains slow. Investing in rail freight would ease congestion and cut carbon.

Image: Kev Gregory

Public Transport

Reliable, affordable public transport is key to cutting emissions and boosting economic growth. The government has pledged to revitalise rail under public ownership, hand more power to local leaders, and grow passenger numbers—but promises must be backed by real funding. Long-term investment in buses, rail and active travel would make cities cleaner and reduce reliance on cars.

Political will

Transport accounts for a third of the UK’s emissions. Without urgent reforms across cars, planes, freight and public transport, net zero will remain out of reach. The solutions exist—what’s needed is political will and action concludes the report and asks the Labour government to be braver in pulling strong policy levers.