Wales’ Morlais tidal project gets £8m government boost

The Morlais tidal energy project in North Wales is set to become the largest consented tidal scheme in Europe, thanks to an £8 million Welsh Government investment.

The funding will help expand the project’s grid capacity, strengthen infrastructure and position Wales as a leader in tidal energy innovation.

Owned and managed by social enterprise Menter Môn, Morlais offers a unique “plug and play” model, allowing tidal energy developers to test and scale their technology at lower costs.

Once fully operational in 2026, the Anglesey site could generate enough clean energy to power up to 180,000 Welsh homes.

The investment will fund the Cydnerth phase, which focuses on strengthening the grid connection at Parc Cybi in Holyhead, ensuring that the project can support future expansion.

Vital step for Welsh energy transition

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said: “We want to make Wales a world centre for emerging tidal technologies and we’re off to a good start on several fronts.

“Our investment will support Menter Môn Morlais to scale up capacity and develop an industrial cluster for tidal energy and innovation in North Wales, whilst delivering jobs and growth through its pioneering technology, keeping the value local.”

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn, welcomed the investment:

“This funding supports our vision to position North Wales as a leader in tidal energy innovation, creating opportunities for growth and collaboration across the region.”