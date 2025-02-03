Green power down under for all of Australia?

A colossal renewable energy project in Western Australia is moving closer to reality, with plans to generate an astonishing 200 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean energy every year—almost as much as Australia’s entire electricity output.

The Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH), spanning 22,700 square kilometres—an area larger than El Salvador—will house 60 million solar panels and 3,000 next-generation wind turbines, each capable of producing up to 20 megawatts.

If approved, the site near the Great Australian Bight, will be the world’s biggest renewable energy development. Australia once famous for its coal and mining, is now hoping to become a green superpower using its vast natual resources of endless sunshine, wind and of course vast underused desert lands.

Green power for millions

Initially planned as a 50-gigawatt project, WGEH has since been expanded to 70 gigawatts—three times the capacity of the world’s largest coal plant. That’s enough energy to power tens of millions of homes or drive a global shift away from fossil fuels.

Unlike traditional renewables that feed local grids, WGEH will use its power to produce green hydrogen and ammonia—clean fuels that could replace coal, oil and gas in industrial processes and shipping. The hub will feature:

60 million solar panels across 35 solar farms

across 3,000 wind turbines generating between 7-20MW each

generating between each Hydrogen electrolyzers to convert power into green hydrogen

to convert power into green hydrogen Ammonia production facilities for global fuel transport

for global fuel transport Infrastructure corridors to export clean energy worldwide

A 30-Year Build, If Approved

The project is being developed by InterContinental Energy and CWP Global, known for record-breaking renewable developments. But WGEH is no overnight build. If given the green light, construction will take 30 years, split into seven phases, each adding more clean energy capacity.

Public consultations are now underway and if approved, WGEH could reshape the global energy market—cutting reliance on fossil fuels and turning Australia into a clean energy powerhouse.