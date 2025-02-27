Green jobs. Green bucks!

Salaries in the renewable energy sector are climbing fast as oil and gas giants pour investment into clean power.

Nearly half of renewable professionals saw a pay rise in 2025 according to the latest Global Energy Talent Index (GETI) with 21% securing increases over 5%.

The annual workforce report by Airswift shows pay has surged compared to five years ago when only 35% of workers reported a raise. Confidence is strong with 73% expecting further increases this year.

“Oil and gas companies tend to compensate their top talent well. As more of these companies invest in renewable energy salaries in the sector are increasing to match that investment. Concurrently attractive salaries are a tool to secure and retain STEM talent within the sector” said Airswift CEO Janette Marx.

Graphic: GETI /Airswift

But while wages rise fewer workers are willing to relocate. Only 73% are open to moving for work down 12% from 2021 despite more global transfer opportunities.

Growing local job markets are keeping professionals closer to home.

Job satisfaction remains high with 65% of renewables workers happy in their roles. The biggest perks are flexible working (46%) and making a real impact (43%).

But 58% say career progression is unclear highlighting the need for better workforce planning.

With demand soaring and tech firms targeting renewables talent the sector is becoming one of the most competitive in the energy industry.