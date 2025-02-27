Live fast, die young: how climate change is rewriting the rules for birds

Is a changing climate affecting the lifespan of birds?

A new study led by Clemson University in South Carolina, has revealed that a bird’s pace of life—how quickly it grows, breeds and dies—determines how well it can handle a rapidly changing climate.

Analysing 7,477 species, the study found that longer-lived birds may be at the greatest risk.

“One of the key things that varies among different bird species is pace of life,” Lead reseacher Casey Youngflesh explained. “Where do we see ‘slow species’? Where do we see ‘fast species’? And why?”

Birds with a “fast” strategy, like the double-barred finch, which has a generation length of just 1.4 years, reproduce quickly and adapt rapidly to new conditions. However, if they face consecutive bad years, their populations can crash.

In contrast, species like the Sulphur-crested cockatoo—living up to 27.2 years—bet on longevity to survive environmental fluctuations. But this same strategy leaves them vulnerable, as fewer generations mean slower adaptation to long-term climate shifts.

Youngflesh said: “There might be 19 generations of double-barred finch for every one generation of Sulphur-crested cockatoo.

“So, the cockatoo has fewer opportunities for selection to operate and thus slower evolutionary adaptation, all else being equal.”

The study warns that most birds, regardless of lifespan, are now facing climate change at rates beyond their ability to adapt.

With temperature shifts and habitat changes accelerating, conservationists may need to prioritise species with the lowest chances of keeping up.

“A one-degree Celsius change in temperature is not equal in all environments,” Youngflesh said.

Understanding how species experience climate change could be key to protecting those most at risk.